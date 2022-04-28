Fred Meyer hosting in-store hiring event on Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fred Meyer is opening the doors for new associates to join the company this spring. The hiring event, from 1-5 p.m. this Saturday, is part of a nationwide hiring effort by The Kroger Family of Companies to nationally welcome 23,000 associates.

“Uplifting our associates and serving our communities are the top priorities for Fred Meyer, and we are eager to hire new associates who share in our purpose to feed the human spirit and promise to be fresh for everyone,” said Sara Parker, director of human resources for Fred Meyer.

In addition to supporting customers, Fred Meyer will equip people with the ingredients to craft their own recipe for success – both personally and professionally. Many members of the Fred Meyer management team started their job with the organization and have made it a career, including the company’s President, Dennis Gibson, who got his start working in stores.

The Northwest grocer looks to recruit more than 2,000 associates for roles in stores, pharmacies, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers.

“After a successful hiring event this fall, we are looking forward to meeting even more new candidates to join the Fred Meyer team,” said Parker “We take great pride in providing careers with purpose and promise.”

As an industry leader, Fred Meyer offers resources, benefits, and training, to help our associates thrive including:

Full-time & part-time positions available across all areas of the business, including stores, manufacturing and distribution.

Endless opportunities to learn and advance through innovative technologies to deliver on-demand, role-specific training and resources, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Save hundreds of dollars annually with associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel, and more.

Next Day Pay & Flexible Scheduling: The Kroger Family of Companies provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay.

To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, visit thekrogerco.com/careers/spring-hiring-event.

-30-

Fred Meyer Stores, based in Portland, Ore., offers one-stop shopping at its 132 multi-department stores in four western states. More than 39,000 Fred Meyer associates help customers fill their food, apparel, and general merchandise needs in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Stores range in size from 65,000 to 200,000 square feet and carry more than 250,000 products under one roof. Additionally, Fred Meyer contributes $5 million to communities across the Northwest each year through grants from the Fred Meyer Foundation as well as product donations, cash donations and sponsorships. Fred Meyer also donates 6 million pounds of food to local food banks each year via the Food Rescue Program. Fred Meyer Stores is a division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). For more information, please visit our Web site at www.fredmeyer.com.