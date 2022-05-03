Bend Education Association announces 10 2022 scholarship recipients

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last month, the Bend Education Association and its members awarded a total of $10,000 to 10 graduating students of Bend-La Pine Schools in support of their future educational endeavors.

Each year, BEA offers scholarships to individual students who possess future educational plans and have participated in extracurricular and community activities. Selected recipients are motivated, resilient, and forward thinking students who will thrive in their future endeavors.

“We are thrilled to provide a small bit of support to our Bend Education Association families who have students choosing to engage in post-secondary education opportunities. We are excited for your future and are confident you will succeed.”, said BEA President Sarah Barclay.

BEA awarded $1,000 to each of the following students:

Sinjin Lizza at Bend Senior High School will be attending beauty school to become a barber while pursuing barber while taking business classes. Sinjin says, “As a future barber, I wish to build meaningful relationships and make connections with customers by listening and following through with what they request and/or to offer ideas if they are unsure of what they want.”

Peyton Gardner at Bend Senior High School will be pursuing a degree in art with a minor in business. Peyton says, “I hope to gain business sense so that my art background can be molded into an art business that will create accessibility for many to the world of art.”

Aiden Chroninger at Mountain View High School will be pursuing a degree in art and animation. Aiden says, “...I want to learn proper techniques/skills used in art and animation. These skills will help me work in the field I am most interested in.”

Ryan Gottschalk at Bend Senior High School will be pursuing a degree in industrial engineering. Ryan says, “But as I furthered my education and started researching the different engineering fields, industrial engineering caught my eye. It not only has the math and science aspects of other engineering fields, but it also has managerial collaborative aspects”

Connor Reis at Mountain View High School will be pursuing a degree in environmental science. Connor says, “I am a functioning member of the MVHS Conservation club, with focuses on making our school a greener facility.”

Grace Hoiness at Realms High School will be pursuing a degree in environmental science. Grace says, “ I want to learn how to conduct research and experiments on forest fire damage and use that information to make decisions on where to conduct prescribed burns and thinning treatments.”

Tatum Huegel at Summit High School will be pursuing a degree in science. Tatum says, “After graduating high school I plan to attend college and continue to pursue my love for science. In doing so, I hope to learn the skills it takes to be in that field and the work ethic required.”



Garrett McMahon at Bend Senior High School will be pursuing a degree in business. Garrett says,”I hope to learn how to use business to support communities who have been historically oppressed, to help close the gap in wealth distribution.”

Lucie Berg at Bend Senior High School will be pursuing a degree in nursing. Lucie says, “I hope to learn how to care for people and their medical needs. … College will provide me so many opportunities to learn and grow outside of my comfort zone.”

Mason Dunn at Bend Senior High School will be pursuing a teaching degree with the intent to become a high school history teacher. Mason says, “... I am looking forward to learning how to manage my classroom and make it a place where my students are all excited to come into each day and learn something new from me.”

Bend Education Association is the union representing over 1,000 educators, specialists, and all licensed staff for the Bend-La Pine School District. Bend Education Association works to unite the public education profession and advocate for education professionals to ensure quality public education for all students of Oregon. Bend Education Association is a local affiliate of the Oregon Education Association.