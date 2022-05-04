Free haircuts offered to those in need at ‘Grateful Clips’ on Friday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A partnership with Family Kitchen, which serves meals, and the Community Shower Truck, which makes showers available, Grateful Clips provides haircuts at no cost to those in need.

Professional hair stylists will volunteer their time and expertise at the event on Friday, May 6th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Family Kitchen (231 NW Idaho Ave. Bend,).

“Every single person knows what it feels like to have their hair done and just to be served and taken care of,” said Leon Vannett, volunteer hair stylist. "To offer that to every person, no matter where you come from or what your situation is, it’s just a humanness that we all need."

Hair must be washed before receiving a haircut. This free event is Oregon Health Authority/COVID-19 compliant.