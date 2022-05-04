‘Mommy & Me’ breastfeeding support group moving to new location

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting May 19, the Mommy and Me breastfeeding support group will begin meeting at a new location.

The group will gather at the St. Charles Family Care conference room at 2600 NE Neff Road in Bend on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m.

At the meetings, certified lactation consultants provide breastfeeding support, including checking the weight and milk intake of babies and discussing with mothers issues related to breastfeeding and parenting.

Moms and babies are welcome to drop in any time during the two-hour meeting. Participants should plan to bring their own breastfeeding pillow and diaper bag.

The Mommy and Me program is also seeking volunteers to assist with set up and tear down, help mothers weigh their babies and offer new mothers support. Those who are interested should contact Alicia Walker at akwalker@stcharleshealthcare.org.