Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council seeks nominations for Doug Newman Memorial Award

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council is calling for nominations for the annual Doug Newman Memorial Award. The award honors an individual whose hard work, integrity and social responsibility have made significant statewide contributions to non-motorized trails within Oregon.

All nominations are due by June 30, and can be submitted at https://form.jotform.com/221327938088161.

The 2022 awardee will be recognized at the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Summit in October: https://www.oregontrailscoalition.org/summit.

The award pays tribute to Doug Newman, an Oregonian whose efforts have inspired, benefited and contributed to the trails and trail users of Oregon. Doug was an avid outdoorsman, author, outdoor writer for the Eugene Register-Guard and ORTAC member. The memorial award was established shortly after his passing in 1992.

A list of past awardees is available at https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/BWT/Documents/ORTAC-Doug-Newman-Award-Recipients.pdf.

ORTAC was established by the Legislature in 1971 to advise the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and its partners in the development, management and promotion of high quality non-motorized trail systems throughout Oregon.

For more information, contact Program Coordinator Jodi Bellefeuille at 503-856-6316 or jodi.bellefeuille@oprd.oregon.gov.