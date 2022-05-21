C.O. Realtors, First Interstate Bank support Mosaic Medical’s new Madras Health Center

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, recently received two generous donations from local businesses, including First Interstate Bank ($10,000) and Central Oregon Association of REALTORS ($25,000). The funds will be used to support the development of the new Madras Health Center, a partnership with Jefferson County Public Health.

“The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® is happy to lend support to Mosaic Medical’s Madras Health Center,” said COAR President Cat Zwicker. “The new facility ensures more people in Jefferson County have access to essential healthcare services. REALTORS believe in being ‘good neighbors’ by contributing and volunteering in Central Oregon’s many communities.”

“We are very pleased to support this effort to foster and further healthcare for all of Central Oregon,” said Cameronne Mosher, Market President at FIB. “We believe in supporting families in our community to be as healthy as possible and having a health center which will provide not only medical but so many other essential health services is life-changing.”

In addition to their financial support, FIB employees donated their time to Mosaic, volunteering over 170 hours at Mosaic’s community vaccination clinics last year.

The new health center is located next to St. Charles Madras at 500 NE A St. on land donated by the hospital system. The building houses Mosaic’s Madras Health Center, Mosaic Pharmacy (open to the community) and Jefferson County Public Health. The location of the facility is of great benefit to community members, who can be easily referred to Mosaic’s primary care, dental or behavioral services, keeping the hospital’s emergency room clear for critical needs.

“We could not be opening this new health center without the generosity of the community,” said Steve Strang, CFO at Mosaic. “We are most grateful for those businesses who have stepped up in a big way to support this health center.”

Mosaic has served the Madras community since 2006, providing medical services to all residents of Jefferson County no matter what language they speak, their health insurance status or their ability to pay. Over the years the need for health services has grown, along with Mosaic’s ability to provide it. The new facility will double the number of medical exam rooms, provide much needed space for dental and behavioral health services, and add a low-cost pharmacy available to all.

Mosaic is currently seeking private grants and donations to reach the $5.3 million project funding goal.

To learn more about getting involved in this life-changing health center, please reach out to Emily Boynton, Senior Development Officer at donate@mosaicmedical.org or call (541) 323-3860.

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of over a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all. For more information, please visit mosaicmedical.org.