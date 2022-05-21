Hunger Prevention Coalition of C.O. marks 20 years, $1 million raised to provide healthy food to those in need

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Hunger Prevention Coalition of Central Oregon has quietly been making a huge impact throughout our Central Oregon community.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, HPC has passed the $1 million mark in funds raised and distributed to partner agencies for the sole purpose of increasing the nutritional quality of food available to our neighbors in need.

With HPC’s assistance, participating food kitchens and outlets are able to include more fresh fruits, vegetables, and proteins – such as meat, dairy products, and eggs – in every meal and food box.

As endowment income coupled with member fees now fully cover the minimal overhead expenses of the all-volunteer organization,

HPC is sending all money raised this year to partner agencies. The endowment was established with funds raised during several golf tournaments hosted by Newport Avenue Market for the benefit of HPC early in its formation.

Among the Coalition’s earliest boosters, the Market also held the first successful trial run of the Help Fill Empty Plates checkout placards in 2002 and has been featuring them on the counters ever since. As the Market’s founder, Rudy Dory said all those years ago, “No one should ever go hungry.”

Robin Popp, HPC Board President, notes, “Most of the funds we raise come from individuals, especially those who use the check-out coupons on Help Fill Empty Plates placards in participating grocers such as Newport Avenue Market, Oliver Lemon’s, Food4Less, and Ray’s Food Place. Funds are also raised through grants and events.”

Robin pointed out that the people benefiting from these funds live not only in Bend, but in Prineville, Redmond, Warm Springs, La Pine and areas in between.

To learn more about the Hunger Prevention Coalition, volunteer or donate, visit the website hungerpc.org.