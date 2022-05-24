St. Charles Foundation awards $5,000 grant to Family Access Network

BEND Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $5,000 grant from the St. Charles Foundation to support FAN services throughout Central Oregon.

FAN advocates work every day to connect children and families who are low-income, living in poverty, or experiencing homelessness to crucial basic-needs services. Working with partner organizations throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, FAN advocates connect clients to resources for food, clothing, shelter, health care, transportation assistance, and much more.

“St. Charles Health System is a valued and vital partner in FAN’s efforts to alleviate poverty for Central Oregon families in need,” said Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director. “We are grateful for St. Charles Foundation’s continued support as we work together to open doors to help, hope and new possibilities for local children.”

The mission of St. Charles Foundation is to support St. Charles Health System in the delivery and advancement of world-class health care in Central Oregon and achieve its strategic goals. The St. Charles Foundation works with the community to develop and steward philanthropic resources to fund programs and capital projects that improve health, prevent disease, enhance quality of life and provide the highest quality care possible for all St. Charles patients now and in the future.

St. Charles Foundation is proud of the contribution that its community benefit program makes to support a healthy, vibrant future for the Central Oregon community.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.