Bend-La Pine Schools invite community to review World Language curriculum

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Community members, staff and students are invited to share input on the World Language curriculum, grades 6-12, up for approval for adoption during the Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, June 7.

A team of Bend-La Pine Schools’ teachers and staff spent months reviewing options and gathering input from families, staff and students, before narrowing the curriculum options to one recommendation per language and level. Community members are invited to review the recommended option by viewing the materials online or signing up to view the materials in person in Bend or La Pine through Monday, June 6.

Review the materials online: https://bls.fyi/worldlanguage

Sign up to review the materials in-person: https://bls.fyi/materialsreview