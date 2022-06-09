‘Gambler 500’ to bring 1,000s for outdoor fun, big weekend cleanup of Crooked River National Grassland

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend, thousands are expected to take part in the "Gambler 500" around the Crooked River National Grassland. The event is an adventure challenge to clean up trash sites across public lands in the area.

This weekend will be a great opportunity for community members to participate in the cleanup of the only National Grassland in the Pacific Northwest. General volunteers, along with event participants, will be focusing on larger garbage dump sites and abandoned vehicles.

Participants will have a mobile application that provides locations of known trash sites and abandoned vehicle site locations. For information on how to participate in the event, visit https://www.gambler500.com/.

Be aware of the significant increase in traffic on the grassland and surrounding public lands Friday and this weekend and plan your visit accordingly. Have an alternate plan or location for your weekend adventures if you do not want to encounter volunteers and event participants.

For more information on volunteering on the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, visit: https://discoveryourforest.org/volunteer/