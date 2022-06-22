Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation hires Amy Tarnow as new executive director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Mt Bachelor Sports Education Foundation has announced the selection of Amy Tarnow as their new Executive Director. Amy succeeds John Schiemer, who announced in April that he would be stepping down after 10 successful years of leading the organization.

Amy comes to MBSEF with over 20 years of experience with the Bend La Pine Schools in a variety of teaching, administrative, and leadership roles. Most recently, Amy has been the Lead Administrator for the Online & GED Programs as well as the Canvas Learning Management System.

Amy’s experience and successes in leading education programming, coupled with her past World Cup level snowboarding accomplishments, her passion for snow sports and cycling and her existing relationship with MBSEF as a parent and volunteer all provide her a unique skill set that she is excited to bring to the foundation.

“I’m thrilled I get to work with our MBSEF athletes, families, staff and coaches as we continue to grow a world-class winter sports competition program,” said Tarnow. “This really is a dream job and I look forward to putting my heart in to our programs.”

Kirk Schueler, Chair of the Board of Directors for MBSEF, noted that "the past 10 years under the guidance of John Schiemer has left the organization poised for future success; Amy's cumulative experience will help MBSEF reach new heights in the years to come."

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals.

MBSEF’s Values (CHASE) are:

C ommitment

H onesty

A ccountability

S portsmanship

E xcellence

If you need further information, please contact Molly Cogswell-Kelley at molly@mbsef.org or 541-388-0002.