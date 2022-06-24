ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of June 27-July 1

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction report for the week of June 27 to July 1.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

________________________________________

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (milepost (MP) 153.11 - MP 156.26)

ODOT is extending the forested, median- divided cross section of US97 three miles south of the South Century Interchange to just past Vandevert Road (MP153.12 to MP 156.05). The new highway will tie into approximately 15 miles of recently constructed widening, interchange and median barrier improvements on US97 to the north, making this stretch of highway safer for all users.

This week, The Contractor will not be performing any lane closures, however they will be working on the shoulders installing wildlife fence. On Wednesday night from 7:00pm to 2:00am motorists can expect flagging operation at MP155-156.26

Expected completion: August 1, 2022.

(Project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=19451 )

(project video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbBls6DDHpE )

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

This project entails installation of Road and Weather Information system (RWIS), speed sensors, travel time readers and changeable message signs at seven locations between the cities of Bend and La Pine to improve safety along the US97 corridor.

This week the Contractor will be performing shoulder closures to complete the installations of items for the project.

Expected completion: July 1, 2022.

(Project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21501 )

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels – Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

This project will improve mobility, access, and safety for motorists, transit riders, pedestrians, and bicyclists, while upgrading, aging infrastructure.​

ODOT’s contractor will construct the following: new pavement in the project limits, update sidewalks, bike lanes and ADA ramps. Project will also update signals, storm water and drainage features, illumination devices, and ITS equipment. Also will update bus stop locations, install new signs, update crosswalks and install rapid flashing beacon crossings.

This week, The Contractor will be performing single lane closures in the NB and SB lanes on 3rd St. from Revere to Greenwood to facilitate construction activities, expect delays. Also, a utility contractor will be closing the NB slow lane on 3rd St. from Butler Market to Mervin Sampels to move a utility line, this closure will be in place until July 1st.

Expected completion: November 1, 2023.

(video available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtJbP8wKUGw)

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21483 )

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend, The Dalles California Highway (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

This project addresses safety on a 9-mile corridor on US97 between the cities of Redmond and Bend. The design phase was completed in 2019, with construction currently underway.

ODOT’s contractor will construct the following as part of the project: deceleration lanes at Quarry Avenue and 61st Street from US97 southbound, acceleration lane from 61st Street to US97 southbound to provide greater merge distance, median barrier installation south of the Tumalo Road Interchange, and a turnaround from US97 southbound to northbound, install reflective pavement markers added for improved lane separation, and remove rock outcropping removal near the edge of the roadway for improved visibility.

This week, The Contractor will be performing lane closures Monday night 7pm - 7am to finish concrete barrier at the J-turn. Day work Monday through Friday will consist of shoulder closures to finish rock excavation.

Expected completion: July 15, 2022.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20357 )

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Rd. Intersection Project (MP 3.26 - MP 3.86)

This project will design and construct a roundabout to improve safety at the intersection of US20 and Ward/Hamby roads.

This week, the Contractor will be finishing work on the project, all work will be performed on the shoulders, expect no delays to traffic.

Expected completion: July 1, 2022.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21667 )

(project video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Sql1WnKHzQ )

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

This project will replace 30 miles of US395 between Big Stick Creek and Alkali Lake in Harney and Lake Counties.

This week, there will be aggregate crushing at the quarry, no work or delay expected on the roadway.

Expected completion: October 15, 2022

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21216 )

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane over I-84

​​​For this project in Cascade Locks, ODOT is raising the Forest Lane Bridge over I-84 to accommodate tall and/or over-height trucks.​

This week motorists can expect full closure of the bridge on NW Forest Lane and continuing through July 26th. The Frontage Road will have daytime lane closures with flagging. The Contractor will continue to build embankment, remove and place material for reconstruction of Frontage Road and install rebar and formwork for bridge ends.

Expected Completion July 29th, 2022.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20485)

JEFFERSON COUNTY and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road – NW Dogwood Lane MP 66 - 113

This project will repair and replace culverts along US26 in Jefferson County, also replace the Clear Creek Bridge.

This week, at MP 69, crews will place asphalt and concrete barrier for temporary detour off of roadway, with possible single lane closures with up to 20 min delay with flagger control. Watch for trucks going in and out of work zone. Narrowed lane widths and a speed reduction to 40mph are in place.

Expected Completion December 2022.

(Project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20002 )

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

This project will construct safety improvements at the intersection of OR140 and Homedale Road. When Brett Way is extended and Summers Lane is closed, the OR140 and Homedale Road intersection will see an increase in traffic volume. A roundabout will be installed at the intersection of OR140 and Homedale Road to facilitate this increase in traffic through a safe and controlled intersection.

Earthwork, paving, curbs and pipe work is taking place on Brett Way and Wings Way, motorists can expect minor delays.

Expected completion: November 29, 2022.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18731 )

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

This project will​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ retrofit, rehabilitate and replace bridges for seismic resiliency.

The project includes bridge work on Nevada Street Bridge on US97 at MP 273.62, USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12.

Nevada Street @ Oregon Avenue: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind concrete barrier, no delays are expected.

US97 @ Nevada St. Bridge: lane shift traffic control is installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays are expected.

OR140 @ Green Springs Bridge: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays are expected.

Expected completion: June 25, 2025

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20535 )

US97: The Dalles – California Highway Culverts Project MP 81.42 – 282.86

(Jefferson, Deschutes, and Klamath Counties)

This project involves ​​​culvert repair or replacement along US97 in Central Oregon.

This week, there will be pipe work at MP 268.47, motorists can expect 24 hour flagging zone with 20 minute delays Monday thru Friday.

Expected completion: October 31. 2022.

(Project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21163 )

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197: OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

ODOT, in partnership with the Washington Department of Transportation, will improve the safety and upgrade The Dalles Columbia River Bridge.

The weekend full closures of The Dalles Bridge have ended, with the expectation to resume closures after Labor day in the fall. Crews will continue doing single lane closures overnight (Mon - Thurs nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. Crews continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location and structure preparation underneath. Work will also be occurring on shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during week days with no delays anticipated, use caution when traveling through the project.

Expected Completion yet to be determined.

(project video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mcvo1U8X9rw )

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20442 )

US26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project (Warm Springs Highway) MP 66.43 112.91

This project will ​​​​​​​​​​repair and replace culverts along US26 in Jefferson County, also replace the Clear Creek Bridge.

CTWS RESERVATION, WASCO COUNTY: At MP 69, crews continue to build a temporary detour off of the roadway, with possible single lane closures with up to 20 min delay with flagger control. Watch for trucks going in and out of work zone. Narrowed lane widths and a speed reduction to 40mph are in place.

Expected Completion December 2022.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20002 )