Kôr Community Land Trust receives $10,000 grant from WaFd Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Kôr Community Land Trust received a $10,000 grant this week from WaFd Bank’s Washington Federal Foundation to support permanently affordable and environmentally sustainable homeownership opportunities for those who contribute to the fabric of the Central Oregon economy and community.

Kôr – which envisions sustainable, equitable communities where everyone can afford to live where they work and play – is currently scaling its affordable housing pipeline to ensure it can build more homes, at a faster rate, to better serve the housing need in Central Oregon. The grant from WaFd Bank’s foundation will help fund expanded community engagement in reaching Black, Indigenous, and people of color households, with family housing needs, earning less than 80 percent of the area median income as part of the organization’s efforts to increase equitable access to homebuying opportunities.

“Kôr serves Central Oregon’s working individuals and families who can qualify for a mortgage, but who cannot afford to purchase a home on the rising market when their own wages remain stagnant,” said Kôr Community Land Trust Executive Director, Jackie Keogh. “We are able to bridge this gap by building affordable homes with the support of partners like WaFd Bank.”

“We applaud the work of Kôr Community Land Trust for advancing equity with homeownership, adding to the health and vibrancy of our community,” said Peggy Hobin, WaFd Bank’s Southern Oregon Regional President. “As a bank dedicated to supporting equitable homeownership, we’re pleased to support Kôr’s efforts to make that dream a reality for everyone who calls Central Oregon home.”

Washington Federal Foundation focuses on programs and causes which help provide affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals, providing support for social agencies and nonprofits which serve the needs in the communities where WaFd Bank does business. The Foundation has awarded more than $230,000 to Bend area nonprofits, including an additional $7,000 in previous grant support to Kôr Community Land Trust. This grant is one of 18 donations being made to various non-profits this month.

About Kôr Community Land Trust

Kôr Community Land Trust is a nonprofit that creates sustainable, affordable homeownership communities for Central Oregon’s workforce. Based in Bend, the fastest-growing mid-size city in America, Kôr uses the Community Land Trust model to ensure that the community will have access to healthy, affordable homes for generations to come. For more information, visit korlandtrust.org.

About Washington Federal Foundation

Washington Federal Foundation, the foundation of WaFd Bank, facilitates direct giving to community-based nonprofits serving the needs of people with low and moderate incomes within its eight-state footprint. It is committed to $1 million each year in community giving. These funds provide support for housing and community development, senior citizens and low-income families and financial literacy. Since 2008, Washington Federal Foundation has funded millions in grants to more than 2,000 community-based organizations.