ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of July 1-8

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is ODOT's Region 4 construction update for the week of July 1-8.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.



2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: South Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 - MP 156.26)

The Contractor will not be performing any lane closures, however they will be working on the shoulders installing wildlife fence. Expected completion August 1st 2022.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

The Contractor will be performing shoulder work to complete the installations of items for the Project. Expected Completion July 15th 2022.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place to Romaine Village Way (MP 134.84 – MP 141.12)

Work will not be performed on the project this week.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

The Contractor will be performing single lane closures on the NB lanes on 3rd St. from Butler Market to Mervin Sampels to facilitate construction activities, expect delays. Also Starting July 5th the Contractor will be reconstructing the intersection of Greenwood and 3rd, there will be single lane closure in place so they can excavate all 4 corners expect congestion and delays while traveling through this intersection. The work at the Greenwood and 3rd intersection will be performed Sunday - Thursday Night 7pm - 7am. Expected Completion November 1st.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend Safety Improvements (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

The Contractor will be performing day work Monday through Friday will consist of shoulder closures to finish rock excavation. Expected Project Completion July 15th.

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Road Roundabout (MP 3.26 - MP 3.86)

The Contractor will be finishing work on the project, all work will be performed on the shoulders, expect no delays to traffic. Expected Completion July 15th 2022.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

Temporay sign installation From MP 15.43 to MP 30, expect minor delays.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Full closure of bridge on NW Forest Lane continuing through July 26th. Frontage Road will have daytime lane closures with flagging. Contractor will continue to build embankment, remove and place material for reconstruction of Frontage Road and install rebar and formwork for bridge ends.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02 - MP 111.16).

At MP 69, crews will stripe, place barrier and move traffic onto new detour route next to bridge, with single lane closures with up to 20 min delay with flagger control. Watch for trucks going in and out of work zone. Narrowed lane widths and a speed reduction to 40mph are in place. Expected Completion December 2022.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

Crews will be paving installing curbs and pipe work on Brett Way and Wings Way, expect minor delays.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on Nevada Street Bridge at MP 273.62, USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12. Nevada Street/Oregon Avenue: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind concrete barrier, no delays expected. US97: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected. OR140 at the Green Spings Bridge: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

The weekend full closures of The Dalles bridge have ended, with the expectation to resume closures after Labor day in the fall. Crews will continue doing single lane closures overnight (Mon - Thurs nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge.

Crews continue work on new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location and structure preparation underneath. Work will also be occurring on shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during week days with no delays anticipated, use caution when traveling through the project.

Meghan Blythe, ODOT Community Affairs Coordinator

(541)213-5845 or Meghan.Blyth@odot.oregon.gov

For current road and weather conditions visit TripCheck.com or call 511