Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend to hold board reunion luncheon in late August

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend is excited to announce a Club Board Reunion Luncheon for all former Club board members beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, at the Downtown Clubhouse, located at 500 NW Wall.

“In the past year of leading the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, I’ve been so grateful for the community sharing history, context, and support for our Club’s youth and organizational mission,” said Bess Goggins, CEO at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. “Our team and current board are excited to host a luncheon for past board members this August to ‘break bread’ together while sharing Club updates and learning nuances about our Club’s past.”

The Club’s staff have been reviewing old board documents to learn who to invite as former board members.

“We’ve sifted through any records we can find about former board members, and we’re reaching out to past board members to whom we’re currently connected,” said Goggins. “However, we know there are so many former board members our current team hasn’t discovered yet, or we don’t have current contact information for them. If you’re reading this as a former board member or know of someone who was on the board, we’d love for you to reach out to us and let us know!”

Alongside a luncheon with updates about the past few years of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, Club youth are planning a live cheer performance and other creative work will also be on display.

“Our Club team and board are working hard to prepare for an amazing event to showcase what we’ve done recently and how we’ve overcome constant challenges the pandemic presented to us,” said Scott Douglass, Board Chair of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. “There’s never a dull day at our Club as our kids engage in academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and leadership development throughout every hour of programming, whether out-of-school time during the summer or the school year.”

“The Club has been part of Bend since 1994, and as we approach our 30th anniversary, we’re encouraging our community to share stories and memories with us,” said Douglass. “One way we’re curating pieces of the past is by engaging with our past board members, and we hope as many will attend our August luncheon as possible.”

Founded in 1994, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend provides safe, engaging programming for youth, ages 5-18, during year-round out-of-school time. A nonprofit focused on youth development, the Club serves more than 200 children per year, providing programming scholarships to more than 60% of youth served. Scholarship determination is based on the federal poverty line and household size.

For more information about the Club’s Board Reunion Luncheon at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, please reach out to Alice Ivie, VP of Development at the Club, by email at alice@bgcbend.org or by phone at (541) 617-2877.