State holding series of public listening sessions on psilocybin services next week

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section at Oregon Health Authority is holding a series of public listening sessions in mid-July.

At the opening of each session, the Oregon Psilocybin Services team will provide a brief presentation on Ballot Measure 109, the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, and the upcoming rulemaking process. The rest of the session will be dedicated to members of the public to voice comments, ideas, questions and concerns.

Spanish interpretation, American Sign Language interpretation, and CART (Communication Access Realtime Translation) captioning services will be provided. The listening sessions will be recorded and the audio will be posted on the Oregon Psilocybin Services webpage within two business days after the sessions: www.oregon.gov/psilocybin

OHA welcomes all participants. If you have any questions about accommodations or need any assistance to participate please contact the Oregon Psilocybin Services team at 971-341-1713, 711 TTY, or OHA.Psilocybin@odhsoha.state.or.us​, at least 48 hours before the meeting. Every effort will be made to provide services to requests received at least 48 hours in advance, however submitting your request as ​early as ​possible is greatly appreciated.

Agenda: Brief overview of psilocybin services rulemaking process; public opportunity to provide feedback on specific topics as scheduled below.

When:

Wednesday, July 13th, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Topic: Licensed premises: site, security and operational requirements

Thursday, July 14th, Noon – 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Topic: Facilitator conduct: preparation (including client intake and informed consent), administration and integration sessions

Friday, July 15th, 10:00 a.m. – Noon (Pacific Time)

Topic: Client and product safety: packaging, labeling, dosage, duration and frequency

Where: Virtual - Zoom Links can be found on the Public Listening Sessions webpage.

Background: Ballot Measure 109 (M109), also known as the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, was voted into law by Oregonians in November 2020. M109 directs OHA to license and regulate psilocybin products and the provision of psilocybin services. OHA is in a two-year development period extending from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022. During this time, OHA is building a new Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section and working with the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board, Rules Advisory Committees (RACs), and the public to establish rules for the production of psilocybin and provision of psilocybin services in the state of Oregon.

