Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades receives $30,000 grant from C.O. Health Quality Alliance

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Health Quality Alliance has awarded a Health Within Reach grant of $30,000 to Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades. The grant will sponsor a new pilot program for diabetes education with oral health and healthy food support for economically disadvantaged, Latino/a/x patients in Central Oregon.

VIM serves over 900 economically disadvantaged, working adults annually. None of VIM’s patients are eligible for Affordable Care Act coverage, so they rely on the clinic’s services, which are always free of charge. Patients typically have multiple underlying conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and hypertension. They face language and cultural barriers in obtaining healthcare, and VIM puts these needs front and center.

For VIM patients, oral health is substantially untreated. In fact, individual interviews with 150 VIM patients showed that 40% had trouble eating or sleeping due to dental pain. The issue is most pronounced for diabetic patients. VIM has built an integrated, multispecialty, bilingual, culturally competent diabetes management program that includes RN case management, pharmacy, behavioral health, certified educators, primary care, and specialty care at no charge to the patient and all at the same location.

About Central Oregon Health Quality Alliance

Our mission is to cultivate an environment where independent practices develop and share ideas to improve the care of patients. We do this through: Funding Ideas, Facilitating Conversations, Building Community Partnerships, Healthcare Advocacy. https://cohqa.org/

Over the last 8 years, COHQA has awarded over $1.5 million in grants to 56 projects ranging across specialties, issues, and patient demographics across our 40,000 square mile service area from North Klamath up through the Gorge and into Eastern Oregon.

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is a nonprofit clinic in Bend that provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon. Our mission is “to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers.” VIM is the only clinic in Central Oregon that cares for the uninsured without charge. Patients receive primary and specialty medical care, medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, medical tests, and education programs. All care is provided through medical and support volunteers. www.vim-cascades.org