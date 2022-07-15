With wildfire season at hand, Red Cross urges downloading free emergency app

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — This week marks the official start to wildfire season in Oregon, as parts of Washington state issue red flag warnings Now, is the time to prepare your home and family for disasters of all kinds.

PREPARE YOUR FAMILY NOW With the increasing risk of climate disasters, like wildfires, it’s more important than ever to follow the three simple steps below to help keep your family safe. Download the free Red Cross Emergency app for more safety information, including real-time weather alerts and disaster shelter locations, by searching “American Red Cross” in your app store or visiting redcross.org/apps.

Build an emergency kit with bottled water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and battery-powered radio. Also include medications, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers and emergency contact information.

Make an evacuation plan with what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and if you have to evacuate. Make sure to coordinate with your child's school, your work and your community's emergency plans — and don't forget your pets.

Know how to stay informed by finding out how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.

RED CROSS NEEDS VOLUNTEERS FOR WILDFIRE DISASTER RESPONSE When disaster forces people from their homes, the Red Cross is there to help provide safe shelter, food, and comfort.

“Volunteers are at the heart of our mission, representing 90% of our workforce and responding on a near-constant basis to disasters across the country,” said Rebecca Marshall, Disaster Services Executive, Red Cross Cascades Region. “As we continue to see more climate-driven disasters, we need more volunteers to grow our capacity to respond and help ensure families never face these emergencies alone.”

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to help provide relief and hope to people affected by disasters. Our most-needed positions include: