C.O. Builders Association announces 2022 Tour of Homes winners

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Builders Association has announced the winners of the 35th annual Tour of Homes:

Green Building Awards

Under $799,000 – Arbor Builders #19

$800,000 - $999,000 – Stone Bridge Homes NW #14

$1,000,000 and up – Momentasize Construction #16

Under $500

Best Architectural Design – MonteVista Homes #1

Best Feature – ‘Covered Patio’ - MonteVista Homes #1

Best Interior Finish – MonteVista Homes #1

Best Kitchen – MonteVista Homes #1

Best Landscaping – MonteVista Homes #1

Best Master Suite – MonteVista Homes #1

Best of Show – MonteVista Homes #1

Best Value – MonteVista Homes #1

$525,000 – $550,000

Best Architectural Design – Arbor Builders #19

Best Feature – ‘Backyard’ – MonteVista Homes #2

Best Interior Finish – MonteVista Homes #2

Best Kitchen – MonteVista Homes #2

Best Landscaping – MonteVista Homes #2

Best Master Suite – MonteVista Homes #2

Best of Show - MonteVista Homes #2

Best Value – MonteVista Homes #2

$600,000 - $625,000

Best Architectural Design – Woodhill Homes #8

Best Feature – ‘ADU’ – Woodhill Homes #8

Best Interior Finish – Woodhill Homes #8

Best Kitchen – Hayden Homes #6

Best Landscaping – Hayden Homes #5

Best Master Suite – Hayden Homes #5

Best of Show – Woodhill Homes #8

Best Value – Woodhill Homes #8

$675,000 - $700,000

Best Architectural Design – Curtis Homes #20

Best Feature – ‘Dog Wash’ – Curtis Homes #20

Best Interior Finish - Curtis Homes #20

Best Kitchen – Curtis Homes #20

Best Landscaping – Curtis Homes #20

Best Master Suite – Curtis Homes #20

Best of Show – Curtis Homes #20

Best Value – Curtis Homes #20

$775,000 - $800,000

Best Architectural Design – Winsome Construction #26

Best Feature – ‘Mudroom’- Stone Bridge Homes NW #24

Best Interior Finish – Structure Development NW #22

Best Kitchen- Structure Development NW #22

Best Landscaping – Structure Development NW #22

Best Master Suite – Stone Bridge Homes NW #24

Best of Show - Structure Development NW #22

Best Value - Structure Development NW #22

$825,000-$850,000

Best Architectural Design – Stone Bridge Homes NW #14

Best Feature – ‘Mechanical Room’ – Palmer Homes #10

Best Interior Finish – Palmer Homes #10

Best Kitchen – Stone Bridge Homes NW #14

Best Landscaping – Luis Rosas Construction #4

Best Master Suite – Luis Rosas Construction #4

Best of Show – Palmer Homes #10

Best Value – Luis Rosas Construction #4

$875,000 - $975,000

Best Architectural Design – JD Neel Construction #9

Best Feature – ‘Basement/ADU’ – JD Neel Construction #9

Best Interior Finish – JD Neel Construction #9

Best Kitchen- JD Neel Construction #9

Best Landscaping – JD Neel Construction #9

Best Master Suite – JD Neel Construction #9

Best of Show - JD Neel Construction #9

Best Value - JD Neel Construction #9

$1,050,000-$1,100,000

Best Architectural Design – Black Label Design Group #25

Best Feature – ‘Outdoor Fireplace’ – Pahlisch Homes #15

Best Interior Finish – Pahlisch Homes #15

Best Kitchen – Black Label Design Group #25

Best Landscaping – Pahlisch Homes #15

Best Master Suite - Pahlisch Homes #15

Best of Show – Pahlisch Homes #15

Best Value – Pahlisch Homes #15

$1,250,000-$1,400,000

Best Architectural Design – Momentasize Construction #16

Best Feature – ‘Tesla Solar Roof’ – Momentasize Construction #16

Best Interior Finish – Solaire Home Builders #3

Best Kitchen – Solaire Home Builders #3

Best Landscaping - Momentasize Construction #16

Best Master Suite - Solaire Home Builders #3

Best of Show – Solaire Home Builders #3

Best Value – Solaire Home Builders #3

$1,500,000-$1,600,000

Best Architectural Design – Malace Homes #17

Best Feature – ‘Best Entertaining Space’ – Malace Homes #17

Best Interior Finish – Malace Homes #17

Best Kitchen – Malace Homes #17

Best Landscaping - Malace Homes #17

Best Master Suite - Malace Homes #17

Best of Show – Malace Homes #17

Best Value – Malace Homes #17

$1,900,000-$2,350,000

Best Architectural Design – CNC Homes #27

Best Feature – ‘Staircase’ – CNC Homes #27

Best Interior Finish – CNC Homes #27

Best Kitchen – Axis Enterprises #13

Best Landscaping – CNC Homes #27

Best Master Suite - CNC Homes #27

Best of Show – CNC Homes #27

Best Value – Axis Enterprises #13

$2,700,000-$2,900,000

Best Architectural Design – Norman Building & Design #12

Best Feature – ‘Back Deck/Infinity Pool’ – Norman Building & Design #12

Best Interior Finish – Baxter Builders #11

Best Kitchen – Baxter Builders #11

Best Landscaping - Baxter Builders #11

Best Master Suite – Norman Building & Design #12

Best of Show – Baxter Builders #11

Best Value – Baxter Builders #11