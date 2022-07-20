C.O. Builders Association announces 2022 Tour of Homes winners
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Builders Association has announced the winners of the 35th annual Tour of Homes:
Green Building Awards
Under $799,000 – Arbor Builders #19
$800,000 - $999,000 – Stone Bridge Homes NW #14
$1,000,000 and up – Momentasize Construction #16
Under $500
Best Architectural Design – MonteVista Homes #1
Best Feature – ‘Covered Patio’ - MonteVista Homes #1
Best Interior Finish – MonteVista Homes #1
Best Kitchen – MonteVista Homes #1
Best Landscaping – MonteVista Homes #1
Best Master Suite – MonteVista Homes #1
Best of Show – MonteVista Homes #1
Best Value – MonteVista Homes #1
$525,000 – $550,000
Best Architectural Design – Arbor Builders #19
Best Feature – ‘Backyard’ – MonteVista Homes #2
Best Interior Finish – MonteVista Homes #2
Best Kitchen – MonteVista Homes #2
Best Landscaping – MonteVista Homes #2
Best Master Suite – MonteVista Homes #2
Best of Show - MonteVista Homes #2
Best Value – MonteVista Homes #2
$600,000 - $625,000
Best Architectural Design – Woodhill Homes #8
Best Feature – ‘ADU’ – Woodhill Homes #8
Best Interior Finish – Woodhill Homes #8
Best Kitchen – Hayden Homes #6
Best Landscaping – Hayden Homes #5
Best Master Suite – Hayden Homes #5
Best of Show – Woodhill Homes #8
Best Value – Woodhill Homes #8
$675,000 - $700,000
Best Architectural Design – Curtis Homes #20
Best Feature – ‘Dog Wash’ – Curtis Homes #20
Best Interior Finish - Curtis Homes #20
Best Kitchen – Curtis Homes #20
Best Landscaping – Curtis Homes #20
Best Master Suite – Curtis Homes #20
Best of Show – Curtis Homes #20
Best Value – Curtis Homes #20
$775,000 - $800,000
Best Architectural Design – Winsome Construction #26
Best Feature – ‘Mudroom’- Stone Bridge Homes NW #24
Best Interior Finish – Structure Development NW #22
Best Kitchen- Structure Development NW #22
Best Landscaping – Structure Development NW #22
Best Master Suite – Stone Bridge Homes NW #24
Best of Show - Structure Development NW #22
Best Value - Structure Development NW #22
$825,000-$850,000
Best Architectural Design – Stone Bridge Homes NW #14
Best Feature – ‘Mechanical Room’ – Palmer Homes #10
Best Interior Finish – Palmer Homes #10
Best Kitchen – Stone Bridge Homes NW #14
Best Landscaping – Luis Rosas Construction #4
Best Master Suite – Luis Rosas Construction #4
Best of Show – Palmer Homes #10
Best Value – Luis Rosas Construction #4
$875,000 - $975,000
Best Architectural Design – JD Neel Construction #9
Best Feature – ‘Basement/ADU’ – JD Neel Construction #9
Best Interior Finish – JD Neel Construction #9
Best Kitchen- JD Neel Construction #9
Best Landscaping – JD Neel Construction #9
Best Master Suite – JD Neel Construction #9
Best of Show - JD Neel Construction #9
Best Value - JD Neel Construction #9
$1,050,000-$1,100,000
Best Architectural Design – Black Label Design Group #25
Best Feature – ‘Outdoor Fireplace’ – Pahlisch Homes #15
Best Interior Finish – Pahlisch Homes #15
Best Kitchen – Black Label Design Group #25
Best Landscaping – Pahlisch Homes #15
Best Master Suite - Pahlisch Homes #15
Best of Show – Pahlisch Homes #15
Best Value – Pahlisch Homes #15
$1,250,000-$1,400,000
Best Architectural Design – Momentasize Construction #16
Best Feature – ‘Tesla Solar Roof’ – Momentasize Construction #16
Best Interior Finish – Solaire Home Builders #3
Best Kitchen – Solaire Home Builders #3
Best Landscaping - Momentasize Construction #16
Best Master Suite - Solaire Home Builders #3
Best of Show – Solaire Home Builders #3
Best Value – Solaire Home Builders #3
$1,500,000-$1,600,000
Best Architectural Design – Malace Homes #17
Best Feature – ‘Best Entertaining Space’ – Malace Homes #17
Best Interior Finish – Malace Homes #17
Best Kitchen – Malace Homes #17
Best Landscaping - Malace Homes #17
Best Master Suite - Malace Homes #17
Best of Show – Malace Homes #17
Best Value – Malace Homes #17
$1,900,000-$2,350,000
Best Architectural Design – CNC Homes #27
Best Feature – ‘Staircase’ – CNC Homes #27
Best Interior Finish – CNC Homes #27
Best Kitchen – Axis Enterprises #13
Best Landscaping – CNC Homes #27
Best Master Suite - CNC Homes #27
Best of Show – CNC Homes #27
Best Value – Axis Enterprises #13
$2,700,000-$2,900,000
Best Architectural Design – Norman Building & Design #12
Best Feature – ‘Back Deck/Infinity Pool’ – Norman Building & Design #12
Best Interior Finish – Baxter Builders #11
Best Kitchen – Baxter Builders #11
Best Landscaping - Baxter Builders #11
Best Master Suite – Norman Building & Design #12
Best of Show – Baxter Builders #11
Best Value – Baxter Builders #11