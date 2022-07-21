High Desert Food & Farm Alliance announces 2022 Local Food Superstars

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is proud to recognize food businesses going above and beyond through local food sourcing and contributions to our Central Oregon community.

HDFFA considers local food to be food grown, raised, and crafted in the Central Oregon’s tri-county region of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County as well as the lands of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

HDFFA Farm and Ranch Partners voted for food businesses that purchase products regularly from them, and the result is this award.

Please join HDFFA in congratulating its top picks and the 2022 Local Food Superstars— the winners are:

Grocer: Central Oregon Locavore

Restaurant: Jackson’s Corner

Food Truck: Feast Food Co.

Specialty Food Items: Holm Made Toffee

The goal is to encourage local consumers to thoughtfully consider the sources of their food, as well as the steps it takes to get it to the market and onto their plates. Try purchasing products from these outstanding local food businesses.

Use HDFFA’s Annual Food & Farm Directory as your guide to connect directly with the network of high desert agricultural producers and food businesses. Get a taste of Central Oregon!

The 2022 Directory can be found online at www.getataste.org, through the Get A Taste app, or in print at partner businesses, regional farmers markets, libraries, and numerous public spaces throughout Central Oregon.

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is a 501(c)3 non-profit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. HDFFA’s mission is to support a healthy and thriving food & farm network through education, collaboration and inclusion. For more info visit hdffa.org.