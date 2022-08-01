Deschutes National Forest to open Forest Service Road 370 to Broken Top Trailhead

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -=- On Wednesday, the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest plans to unlock the gate at Todd Lake to open Forest Service Road 370, which provides driving access to popular Three Sisters Wilderness trailheads, including the Broken Top Trailhead.

Forest Road 370 is a very rough road with sections through which low clearance vehicles cannot travel. The Forest Service does not maintain the road for passenger cars and recommends high-clearance vehicles. Anyone driving on the road should not impede travel to other vehicles. Drivers are reminded to drive only on the roadway to avoid degrading vegetation and the landscape.

The Forest Service would like to remind visitors that the Central Cascades Wilderness Permit System is in effect June 15 to October 15. Broken Top, Crater Ditch and Todd Lake Trailheads require a Central Cascades Wilderness Permit for day use and overnight access. Permits can be reserved on Recreation.gov.

Additionally, recent and expected thunderstorms have brought significant lightning to the FSR 370 area. Forest Service Road 370’s opening may be delayed or may need to reclose if fire activity in the area necessitates.

For more information, please contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.