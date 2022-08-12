ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of August 12-19

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of August 12-19.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: South Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 - MP 156.26)

Crews will be preforming day work Monday to Friday with shoulder closures for fencing. Expect no delays to

traffic. Expected project completion end of August.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday consisting of shoulder work for final clean up items. Expect no delays to traffic. Expected completion end of August.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing single lane closures on 3rd St from Butler Market to Mervin Sampels with day and night work Monday to Friday for drainage, curb and sidewalk works. There will be intermittent lane closures on Mervin Samples Rd for utility relocates. Minor delays expected. Crews will be continuing intersection works at 3rd and Greenwood, with lane closures in place Sunday -Thursday Night 7pm - 7am for signal works. Expect 20 min delays.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend Safety Improvements (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday consisting of shoulder work for final clean up items and

signage. Expect no delays to traffic.

Expected project completion mid-August, except seeding.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Road Roundabout (MP 3.26 - MP 3.86)

The contractor will NOT be preforming any work onsite this week. This is the last update for this project.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97 at Wickiup Jct. (La Pine)

Crews will be performing day work Monday thru Friday consisting of shoulder work for signage. Expect no delays to traffic. Expected completion end of November.

More project information here

CLAKAMAS COUNTY

US26: SE Kelso Rd-Frog Lake Sno Park Sec

Crews will be performing culvert cleaning and associated work in preparation for culvert lining at multiple locations between Sandy and Frog Lake under weekday, daytime single lane and shoulder closures. Flaggers will be directing traffic for culvert repair and replacement work at several side streets between MP 35 and MP

37. Expected Completion Sept. 2022.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

Grinding, in-place cement treated base, paving and pipe work from MP 20 to MP 25, 24 hour flagging and pilot car 7 days a week, expect 20 minute delays.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Full closure of bridge on NW Forest Lane. Frontage Road will have daytime lane closures with flagging. Contractor will be placing guardrail, striping, and placing embankment. Expected Project Completion August 2022.

More project information here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

At MP 69, traffic is now in detour route next to existing bridge. Crews will continue concrete form building for walls and culvert roof. Watch for trucks going in and out of work zone. Narrowed lane widths and a speed reduction to 40mph are in place. Expected Completion December 2022.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

Pipe work at MP 267.41 to MP 274.01, flagging zone Monday thru Friday expect 20 minute delays.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

Earthwork, paving, and curbs and on Brett Way and Wings Way, expect minor delays.

More project information here.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on Nevada Street Bridge at MP 273.62, USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12.

Nevada Street/Oregon Avenue: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind concrete barrier, no delays expected.

US97: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

OR140 at the Green Spings Bridge: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

The weekend full closures of The Dalles bridge have ended, with the expectation to resume closures after Labor day in the fall. Crews continue repair work on concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location and structure preparation underneath. Work will also be occurring on shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during week days with no delays anticipated, use caution when traveling through the project. Expected Completion TBD.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

I-84: Corbett Interchange - Multnomah Falls Section

No work expected next week. Expected Completion Sept. 2022.

More project information here

Meghan Blyth, ODOT Community Affairs Coordinator

(541)280-2716 or Meghan.Blyth@odot.oregon.gov

For current road and weather conditions visit TripCheck.com or call 511