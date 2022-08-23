Fred Meyer hosts back-to-school hiring event, seeks to hire 2,000 associates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Fred Meyer has announced immediate on-site interviews at their hiring fair Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Candidates are encouraged to walk into their local Fred Meyer and sign up at the hiring table.

The grocer’s mission is to hire 2,000 associates by finding talent for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles. Current job openings can also be seen on the company career site.

“It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in the northwest, we’re committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, associate discounts, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules,” said Sara Parker, Fred Meyer Director of human resources.

“We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

Fred Meyer offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates and make their lives easier including:

Wages & Benefits: Fred Meyer provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare, and retirement.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Fred Meyer’s tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to PhD.

Training & Development: Fred Meyer offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms like Axonify as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Fred Meyer continues to further support associates’ safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, and sleep. Additionally, the organization continues to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated.

Perks & Discounts: Fred Meyer provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, home department, apparel, streaming services, travel, and more.

Hiring Event Details Fred Meyer welcomes individuals who are looking for a career with purpose. To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, visit the company career site.