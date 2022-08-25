BLM to close South Fork John Day Road to remove bypass road after culvert replacement project

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bureau of Land Management will temporarily close the South Fork John Day Road from August 30 to September 1 to remove a bypass road that was necessary to replace a culvert.

The project increased the culvert’s weight capacity, as well as improved habitat and passage for aquatic wildlife.

The Sunflower Creek culvert is approximately 20 miles south of Dayville. Forest Service Road 58 and the northside of the South Fork John Day Road will remain open.

The closure duration is dependent on the progress of the project but is expected to last one to three days. The closure will ensure public safety while a temporary bypass route is removed.

In addition to the replacement of the culvert, the improvement project also included the installation of erosion control measures, the demolition and disposal of the existing culvert, and the replanting of foliage.