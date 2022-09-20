Rimrock Trails to advance awareness of behavioral health services with booth at Jack Johnson concert

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Rimrock Trails is thrilled to partner with Les Schwab to spotlight our important work to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use issues at next week's Jack Johnson concert, part of this year’s Les Schwab Tires Concert Series at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, concertgoers will find us in the Les Schwab booth near the main entrance, where we’ll be sharing stories and inviting our neighbors to help with ensuring that individuals and families have access to mental health services, no matter their financial circumstances. In addition, guests will be invited to play the Rimrock Trails’ Wheel of Fortune, in which everyone wins.

“Mental health and substance use issues are primary public health issues facing the Central Oregon community. We are grateful that the leadership at Les Schwab recognizes this and has created a fun and community-building series that supports not only our services and message but also that of many of our community partners.” – Erica Fuller, Rimrock Trails’ Chief Executive Officer

Through its Concert Series program, Les Schwab is featuring 21 community organizations at 24 of the series’ 51 confirmed concerts. A variety of nonprofits will build awareness for – and engagement with – their efforts to advance support for children, families, and education in the Bend community. Some community partners will appear at more than one concert.

“Reinvesting in our stores’ hometowns is built into Les Schwab’s identity,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dale Thompson.

“Our stores and headquarters are always looking for ways to do our part to help improve our communities,” he said. “Helping our neighbors is just the right thing to do.”

Rimrock Trails is thrilled to be a part of the Jack Johnson concert this summer, Fuller said.

“The timing and content align really well with our priorities for the year,” Fuller said. “it will be great to rally support at the Jack Johnson concert.”

For more information about Rimrock Trails visit our website at www.rimrocktrails.org. For more information about the Les Schwab Tires Concert Series Community Program and a full schedule of activities, visit https://www.lesschwab.com/community-story.

The concert series at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater runs from early June through mid-October. More information can be found on the venue events page https://bendconcerts.com/.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

Established in 1990, the mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by substance use and mental health issues. We create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future.

Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit specialty behavioral health provider. For nearly three decades the administration, board of directors, and team of behavioral health care professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. With counseling clinics for persons of all ages in Bend, Redmond, and Prineville as well as their Crook County-based Adolescent Residential Treatment Program, the organization has helped tens of thousands of individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

About Les Schwab

Les Schwab Tire Centers (www.lesschwab.com) is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 8,000 employees and 500 locations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Alaska. In every market, Les Schwab takes pride in doing the right thing − staying focused on providing superior value and building customers for life. The first Les Schwab stores were opened in small towns and rural communities with one guiding principle: provide our neighbors with high-quality products and unparalleled customer service. This single-minded focus on service continues today.