Deschutes National Forest seasonal hiring period begins soon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Seasonal positions for the 2023 field and fire season on the Deschutes National Forest open for applications from Sept. 29-Oct. 6 on USAJobs.gov.

Positions have tentative start dates ranging from early April to early June. The positions filled include specialties such as fire, recreation, wildlife, botany, archaeology, timber and visitor services.

Applications must be submitted through USAJobs.gov to be considered. Applicants are encouraged to create a USAJobs.gov profile in advance to save time once the hiring process begins. For a complete list of open positions and announcement numbers, applicants can visit fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/about-forest/jobs.

Discover Your Forest, Children’s Forest of Central Oregon and the Forest Service are hosting two virtual hiring workshop sessions prior to the application window. The workshops will help applicants learn about local job opportunities, the federal hiring process and timelines, USAJobs.gov employment site and resumes for federal jobs.

The two virtual sessions will be held on September 26 and September 27, both from 5 to 6 p.m. The September 26 virtual session will focus on outlining the hiring process and the September 27 virtual session will be geared towards navigating USAJobs.gov and preparing a federal resume. Those wishing to attend one or both sessions must RSVP here: bit.ly/3QP5ITA.

For questions about applications, please email Bill Munro, Deschutes National Forest Project Manager, at william.munro@usda.gov. For questions regarding the virtual hiring event, please email Davey Pearson, Volunteer & Career Pathways Program Manager at Discover Your Forest, davey.pearson@discovernw.org.