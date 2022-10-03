KPOV to debut ‘Critical Conversations’ podcast with Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- KPOV High Desert Community Radio has partnered with Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity for a three-part Critical Conversations podcast series examining the housing crisis in Central Oregon.

Critical Conversations is a special KPOV project developed to feature unique perspectives and the courage it takes to “go there,” challenging mundane thought and questioning the norm. This series will build awareness through the lens of families struggling with housing and the organization that is building strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership in our community.

The first of this three-part Critical Conversations series will debut on-air during KPOV’s Fall Membership Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. The conversation features the first Central Oregon family to purchase a home through Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. Listeners will hear directly from the family about their journey and the impact this incredibly important organization has had on their lives and futures.

“KPOV is honored to partner with Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity,” says KPOV Station Manager Bruce Morris. “We are grateful to have the trust of their leadership and participants. Our community needs to hear real conversations about housing instability. These are not nameless individuals, they are our friends, our neighbors and our community members. Together, we are working to humanize the housing crisis, especially as we face an important election coming up in November.”

Mellissa Kamanya, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s Director of Grants Management, said, “Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety. Partnering with KPOV’s Critical Conversations is an incredible opportunity to shine a light on our housing crisis and reinforce that decent shelter in our beloved community is a matter of conscience and action for all. It is an honor to join KPOV in this very important work”.

Critical Conversations would not be possible without the generous support of Oregon Humanities, Deschutes Cultural Coalition, the James A. Lee Community Gift Fund and The Roundhouse Foundation.

ABOUT BEND-REDMOND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 208 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1000 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. Learn more at https://bendredmondhabitat.org/.

ABOUT KPOV HIGH DESERT COMMUNITY RADIO

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and worldwide on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally produced programs not heard on any other area radio stations. Learn more at www.kpov.org.