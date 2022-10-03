Plan, Practice, Be Prepared with a home fire escape plan, state fire marshal urges

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – You and your family may have less than two minutes to safely escape your home during a fire. Each year in Oregon, an average of 32 people die in home fires. These statistics are just a few reasons why the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is urging Oregonians to create and practice a home fire escape plan as part of Fire Prevention Month this month.

The OSFM is kicking off a campaign called “Plan, Practice, and Be Prepared with a Home Fire Escape Plan” to educate and highlight the importance of having and practicing a plan.

To support the OSFM’s campaign, Oregon Governor Kate Brown proclaimed October as Fire Prevention Month.

“Home fire escape plans save lives,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “This October, we ask everyone to create a plan and practice it with all household members to be prepared if there is a fire inside their home.”

There are some simple steps to plan and prepare your safe home fire escape:

Ensure your home has working smoke alarms and check alarms monthly.

Make an escape map showing every window and door and share it with everyone in your home.

Have two ways out of every room.

Designate an outside meeting place a safe distance from the home where everyone should meet.

Plan for everyone: If you have children, elderly, or differently-abled people in your home, plan for their escape. Consider other challenges like second-story bedrooms.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year during the night and day.

Get out and stay out if your smoke alarm sounds; never go back inside for others or pets.

Call 9-1-1 when you’re safely outside.

For more resources about home fire escape plans and a social media campaign to help educate and prepare Oregonians, visit our website.