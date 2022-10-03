Plan, Practice, Be Prepared with a home fire escape plan, state fire marshal urges
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – You and your family may have less than two minutes to safely escape your home during a fire. Each year in Oregon, an average of 32 people die in home fires. These statistics are just a few reasons why the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is urging Oregonians to create and practice a home fire escape plan as part of Fire Prevention Month this month.
The OSFM is kicking off a campaign called “Plan, Practice, and Be Prepared with a Home Fire Escape Plan” to educate and highlight the importance of having and practicing a plan.
To support the OSFM’s campaign, Oregon Governor Kate Brown proclaimed October as Fire Prevention Month.
“Home fire escape plans save lives,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “This October, we ask everyone to create a plan and practice it with all household members to be prepared if there is a fire inside their home.”
There are some simple steps to plan and prepare your safe home fire escape:
- Ensure your home has working smoke alarms and check alarms monthly.
- Make an escape map showing every window and door and share it with everyone in your home.
- Have two ways out of every room.
- Designate an outside meeting place a safe distance from the home where everyone should meet.
- Plan for everyone: If you have children, elderly, or differently-abled people in your home, plan for their escape. Consider other challenges like second-story bedrooms.
- Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year during the night and day.
- Get out and stay out if your smoke alarm sounds; never go back inside for others or pets.
- Call 9-1-1 when you’re safely outside.
For more resources about home fire escape plans and a social media campaign to help educate and prepare Oregonians, visit our website.