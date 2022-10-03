Skip to Content
Plan, Practice, Be Prepared with a home fire escape plan, state fire marshal urges

Office of State Fire Marshal

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – You and your family may have less than two minutes to safely escape your home during a fire. Each year in Oregon, an average of 32 people die in home fires. These statistics are just a few reasons why the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is urging Oregonians to create and practice a home fire escape plan as part of Fire Prevention Month this month.

The OSFM is kicking off a campaign called “Plan, Practice, and Be Prepared with a Home Fire Escape Plan” to educate and highlight the importance of having and practicing a plan.

To support the OSFM’s campaign, Oregon Governor Kate Brown proclaimed October as Fire Prevention Month.  

“Home fire escape plans save lives,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “This October, we ask everyone to create a plan and practice it with all household members to be prepared if there is a fire inside their home.”

There are some simple steps to plan and prepare your safe home fire escape:

  • Ensure your home has working smoke alarms and check alarms monthly.  
  • Make an escape map showing every window and door and share it with everyone in your home.  
  • Have two ways out of every room.  
  • Designate an outside meeting place a safe distance from the home where everyone should meet.
  • Plan for everyone: If you have children, elderly, or differently-abled people in your home, plan for their escape. Consider other challenges like second-story bedrooms.
  • Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year during the night and day.  
  • Get out and stay out if your smoke alarm sounds; never go back inside for others or pets.  
  • Call 9-1-1 when you’re safely outside.  

For more resources about home fire escape plans and a social media campaign to help educate and prepare Oregonians, visit our website.  

