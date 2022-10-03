Rimrock Trails’ first fundraising event raises over $25,000

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails is pleased to announce that on Sept. 22 at Gompers Distillery in Redmond, their first-time fundraising event, A Night to Remember in September raised over $25,000 to ensure local individuals and families have access to mental health counseling and substance use treatment services, no matter their financial circumstances.

“Rimrock Trails has been serving Central Oregon for over 32 years. What we admire most about this community is that time and time again, when a need in the community is recognized, inspiring and dedicated people come out to help. It can’t have come at a better time as we have seen in the news mental health concerns are primary public health issues facing our community. We are so very grateful for the continued commitment and dedication of the Central Oregon community.” – Michelle Duff, Community Relations Manager

Ninety-five guests came in costume to support the Roarin’ 20-themed event. They enjoyed signature cocktails and mocktails by Gompers Distillery, delicious cuisine by Bleu Bite Catering, and a live auction that raised over $14,000. Sponsors enjoyed a pre-event Sponsor Sip and included Jeff Larkin Realty, The Leutschaft Family of Kiefer’s Magical Legacy, Summit Bank, and Mazatlan’s Authentic Cuisine. In addition, over 33 individuals and businesses donated luxury items to the live auction, and Blackwell Development, LLC provided a $6,000 match.

Because the event exceeded expectations and was so well received by the community, Rimrock Trails’ Redmond Community Engagement Team is planning the second annual A Night to Remember in September, for September 2023.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services – www.rimrocktrails.org

Established in 1990, the mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use issues. We create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future.

Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit specialty behavioral health provider. For nearly three decades the administration, board of directors, and team of behavioral health care professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. With counseling clinics for persons of all ages in Bend, Redmond, and Prineville as well as their Crook County-based Adolescent Residential Treatment Program, the organization has helped tens of thousands of individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.