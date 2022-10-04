Central Oregon Veterans Ranch to receive $10,000 donation from MX13 Jump Show

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Members of Wild Ride Brewing, Rotary Club of Redmond and the MX13 Jump Show will present a $10,000 check to the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Wild Ride in Redmond.

Each year, the three organizations choose a 501(c)(3) organization in Redmond to be the recipient of funds raised from the annual MX13 Jump Show, and this year, the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch was selected.

On Wednesday, Brian Mitchell, Wild Ride owner, Justin Homan, MX13 Jump Show organizer and Redmond Rotarian, Joe Kosanovic, Redmond Rotary Club president, Marv Kaplan, Redmond Rotarian and member of the COVR Board of Directors, and Adrian De La Rosa, COVR operations manager, will be present for the passing of the check.

The funds generated at the jump show directly supported the filming of COVR’s upcoming documentary “Cover Me, The Path to Purpose,” a gripping documentary that tells the story of how the ranch’s healing sanctuary is challenging veteran suicide and changing the paradigm of veteran care.

"The generosity of the Redmond community never ceases to amaze me,” said COVR Founder Alison Perry. “The support from Redmond Rotary, Wild Ride, and MX13 helped make the production of our upcoming documentary possible. The documentary, ‘Cover Me, The Path to Purpose,’ will put Central Oregon Veterans Ranch on the national stage and help shift the paradigm of how America supports our returning or struggling warriors."

The community is welcome to view the presentation at Wild Ride.

A small nonprofit with a grand vision, Central Oregon Veterans Ranch (COVR) is transforming the lives of veterans tormented by the wounds of war and other military-related traumas. The course of Founder and CEO Alison Perry's life drastically changed in 2003 when her brother Todd deployed for the invasion of Iraq as an Army helicopter pilot. Her own call to serve led to working as a trauma therapist at the Department of Veterans Affairs for six years, which inspired her passion for healing combat trauma and established the initial purpose of the Veterans Ranch. “Cover Me, The Path to Purpose,” is a gripping documentary that tells the story of how a healing sanctuary is challenging veteran suicide and changing the paradigm of how we care for veterans.

