You can help Saving Grace during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This past year, we have seen an increase in crime, not only on the national news but in our own little community. We’re not alone in hoping that violence would stay out of Central Oregon. However, that illusion is no longer one we can keep, as we continue to see senseless violence in our own backyards.

As the Saving Grace team’s service numbers reflect, they continue to see an increase in intimate partner violence and sexual assault.

1,267 Individuals Experienced Domestic Violence in our Community Last Year.

Wake Up Central Oregon. It’s Happening Here.

Domestic violence impacts millions of people each year, but it can be prevented. It requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems all choosing to help raise awareness and make a difference. According to Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

What can you do?

Be a caring and consistent adult in the life of a child

Talk to loved ones about violence and oppression

Create a culture of consent in your home

Use social media to raise awareness among your peers

Reach out to Saving Grace to learn how you can help or visit Saving-grace.org to learn more about how to support survivors

Listen to and validate a survivor of trauma

In order to fulfill our mission, we rely on our community partnerships. This October, Saving Grace is honored to present an Outstanding Community Partner Heroes Award to First Interstate Bank for their ongoing in-kind, volunteer, and financial support.

Dawn Cofer, First Interstate Bank VP and Retail Bank Manager lost her sister, Cassie, on October 27th 2019.

“After seventeen years of control and abuse, Cassie’s husband murdered her in her own home while their fourteen-year-old daughter was there,” said Dawn. “There are resources out there, and I wish Cassie would have been able to connect with an organization like Saving Grace before it was too late.” Since losing her sister, Dawn and the entire First Interstate Bank Family, have supported Saving Grace and survivors with hopes of preventing future deaths.

This October, please join Saving Grace as we remember those whose lives were taken by intimate partner violence, celebrate the tremendous progress survivor advocates have made over the years, and connect with one another with a true sense of unity to end domestic violence.

Saving Grace has been serving Central Oregon since 1977 with offices in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville and La Pine.

24 Hour Helpline: 541-389-7021

www.saving-grace.org