Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff Sunday to mark National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Governor Kate Brown on Friday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

"Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave their loved ones so they can protect our land, our homes, and our communities,” said Governor Brown. "The brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice will be remembered for their bravery, courage, and commitment to protecting Oregonians from wildfire.

"We remember firefighters like Logan Taylor, who died in August while battling the Rum Creek Fire. The outpouring of community support we saw for Logan’s friends and family was truly inspirational. As we honor the legacies of all those who have given their lives in service to their fellow Oregonians, Dan and I think of their families, friends, and fellow firefighters and extend our gratitude to them for their service."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House's website.