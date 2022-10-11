Commute Options, C.O. kids to celebrate International Walk+Roll to School Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Wednesday, Commute Options and kids around Bend join the world and celebrate International Walk+Roll to School Day.

International Walk+Roll to School Day is a global event that involves communities from more than 40 countries walking and rolling to school on the same day.

It began in 1997 as a one-day event and over time, this event has become part of a movement for year-round safe routes to school and a celebration. We strongly encourage schools to have students Walk+Roll for the month of October in order to encourage healthy habits that will continue all year long.

In Central Oregon, we are joining the movement and celebrating International Walk + Roll to School Day on Wednesday, October 12. We encourage all students to walk, bike, scooter, skate, roll to school on this day and be sure to log their trip at commuteoptions.org/walkroll to win amazing walk + roll prizes.

Schools will encourage participation through a variety of events: Principals are meeting students at designated meeting spots to walk with students to school; bike trains and rolling recesses are planned; school staff will be greeting students with Walk + Roll stickers/pencils/reflective gear as student show up by foot or wheel to school tomorrow morning! Check out our webpage: https://www.commuteoptions.org/walkroll/ for event updates.

Walking and rolling to school is an excellent way to exercise and improve focus in class, connect to your community, reduce vehicle emissions that impact our air quality, and decrease school drop-off area congestion. Join us as we make a positive impact for our students and the communities we live in.

Commute Options is a nonprofit based out of Bend, dedicated to transportation options that connect people of all ages to the places they go – employees to their workplaces, students to their schools, and neighbors within their communities. They champion active transportation and infrastructure improvements, fostering essential partnerships, and educating the community on transportation options.