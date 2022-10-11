Oregon Lottery honors Day of the Dead with specially designed Scratch-it ticket

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Lottery is bringing a Mexican tradition to life with a specially designed Day of the Dead Scratch-it ticket, now available. Players can win up to $50,000 by playing the game, designed to honor elements of the Mexican holiday, which is celebrated annually on Nov. 1.

As part of “La Ofrenda,” or the offering, families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a reunion that includes food, drink and celebration.

The Oregon Lottery’s Luis Puga illustrated the ticket featuring bold purples and yellows, along with symbols of food, flowers and folk art. Puga immigrated to the United States from Mexico at age 11 and took pride in bringing the ticket to life.

“Being able to design this ticket was very meaningful to me because of my heritage,” Puga said. “Sugar skulls are a typical icon you see associated with this holiday, and I wanted to go deeper in exploring the culture with my illustrations.”

The Day of the Dead Scratch-it is only sold in Oregon, unlike many other scratch-it designs that are based on themes sold in states nationwide. The ticket costs $5 to play and is in stores now.

This is the latest Scratch-it that Puga has worked on where he has shared part of his culture through his designs. He was also responsible for the popular La Loteria tickets offered a few years ago.

The Oregon Lottery reminds players to always sign the back of their Lottery tickets, regardless of the game. In the event of winning a jackpot, they should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned nearly $15 billion for economic development, public education, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.