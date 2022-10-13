Jump into a fire career with the Bureau of Land Management

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Looking to try a new, exciting career in wildland fire? Whether you want to work outside or in the office, the Bureau of Land Management has various seasonal entry-level fire jobs for you to consider.

The BLM protects over 16 million acres of public lands throughout Oregon and Washington. These lands range from forested lands to high desert. This creates a complex fire program with variety—no two days are the same. BLM is part of a larger, collaborative wildland fire management community and we partner with other local, state, and federal agencies. You will be based in Oregon or Washington, and you will be part of a dedicated team that spans the nation.

As a new member of the team, you will work in some of the most beautiful areas of the country. Jobs include firefighters who work on the fire line, dispatch staff who assist with coordination of people and equipment, and more.

Job announcements are open now! They will continue to open on a rolling basis through December 2022 and applications must be submitted through USAJOBS.GOV. The work itself will begin in the early summer of 2023. Read the job announcements carefully since deadlines, employment start dates, and required application information may vary.

Zachary Spencer, BLM Prineville Engine Captain, said he joined the wildland fire team because he was looking for an exciting, team-oriented job with a chance to be in the outdoors.

“Working for BLM Fire was a perfect fit for me. I started on an engine crew, and it opened the door to the vast world of wildland fire,” he said. “You can start your career on an engine and eventually find yourself flying in a helicopter over a beautiful area most people may never see.”

Photos from our Not Your Ordinary Job Flickr album.

Videos on our YouTube page.

Learn more about BLM Oregon-Washington Fire by visiting BLM.GOV/ORWAFire.

BLM Oregon- Washington Fire career information.

Job announcements on USAJOBS.GOV.

National Interagency Fire Center How to Apply videos.

The United States government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service or other non-merit factor. To learn more, please visit the Office of Equal Opportunity.

