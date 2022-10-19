Bend-area Rotarians set to saw logs for bed-less kids

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- You’ll hear saws and hammers on Saturday, Oct. 29th, as several Bend-area Rotary clubs come together to build 25 beds for local children who need one.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Central Oregon chapter is coordinating the build under the eye of new chapter President Joe Myers.

"It’s both heartbreaking and heartwarming as we see how they have been sleeping, and the excitement when they get their own bed,” Joe says.

Supplies have been purchased or donated and are being stored at space donated by Aaken Electric, 1260 NE First Street, where the bed-build will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When the beds are built and outfitted with sheets, blanket, pillow and mattress, they will be delivered to kids who may be sleeping on the floor or with siblings.

In the last 2 1/2 years, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has distributed 380 beds and mattresses to Central Oregon children. To learn more about obtaining a free bed for your child, please visit www.shpbeds.com.