Bend Human Rights and Equity Commission invites community feedback on work plan

BEND, Ore. KTVZ) -- The City of Bend's Human Rights and Equity Commission invites people in Bend to provide input to strengthen the commission’s two-year work plan.

The Bend City Council established the Human Rights and Equity Commission in 2020 to ensure historically marginalized and underrepresented people and communities in Bend have equal representation in City decision-making.

The commission is composed of people who live in Bend, the majority of whom are from historically excluded communities.

Commission members have listened to diverse communities by engaging in one-on-one conversations about what they felt are top priorities in regard to the City.

The Human Rights & Equity Commission invites community members to participate in shaping recommendations for the City Council and Human Rights & Equity Commission work. The current workplan draft includes themes around discrimination; restorative justice; equity framework; City process, policies, and procedures; community engagement; and language access.

The Human Rights & Equity Commission is inviting the community to this hybrid meeting input opportunity because it wants to make sure all underserved people in Bend get a chance to participate in local governance.

Time/Date: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26

In-person location: Central Oregon Community College, Health Careers Center, room #190, 2600 N.W. College Way, Bend, Oregon 97703

Link to attend virtually: https://bendoregon-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nN3L2450Rcqr8hH2-mpC1A

Can’t make it October 26? Try an online feedback form at your convenience through November 9: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=SDMVHO8VCEeuvx4l5X3EAFo_veP_CK1NsaghqkQUq3RUQzIzMFAxSktBSDJCUDdZTkdHTzM2QzRBWC4u.

Want a smaller, more personal conversation? You can request an in person or virtual meetings with Commissioners by sending an email to hrec@bendoregon.gov.