COCC marks Native American Heritage Month with ‘Powwow Yoga,’ bestseller book talks

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free community events throughout November.

Programming will include a three-part virtual book conversation of the novel “There There” by Tommy Orange, Pulitzer Prize finalist and PEN/Hemingway award winner, free tickets to The Museum at Warm Springs, and in-person, powwow-dance-influenced yoga sessions at the Bend and Madras campuses.

Visit cocc.edu to learn more.

On Tuesdays from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15, noon to 1 p.m., COCC’s office of diversity and inclusion will host a virtual book discussion of the bestselling novel “There There,” a poignant and unflinching tale of a dozen characters from Native communities traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow, all connected to one another in ways they may not realize. To register and receive the link, email odi@cocc.edu. Obtain the book at the COCC Barber Library, local libraries or local booksellers.

Acosia Red Elk, a member of the Umatilla Tribe and 10-time world champion jingle dancer, will lead two workshops in her self-designed “Powwow Yoga” on Friday, Nov. 18, from 10-11 a.m. in Wille Hall on the COCC Bend campus, and from 4-5 p.m. in the community room of the COCC Madras campus. The fusion practice blends tribal dancing and yoga for a well-rounded workout with an Indigenous approach to wellness.

Additionally, COCC is offering 50 free tickets to visit The Museum at Warm Springs during the month of November; the will-call tickets are available at the museum on a first-come, first-serve basis. The museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions and cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Visit museum.warmsprings-nsn.gov for hours, current exhibition information and ticket availability.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.