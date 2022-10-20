COCC painting exhibition marries botanical subjects, woody material

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is exhibiting a collection of botanical-themed paintings by Portland artist Jennifer Kapnek, titled “Cherished Kindling,” in the Health Careers Center’s first-floor gallery from Oct. 18 to Nov. 18.

The building is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The artist blends two- and three-dimensional planes with her nature-based canvases, incorporating material elements such as actual branches and live edges that extend beyond the frame. “Cherished Kindling is an exhibition of paintings rooted in the natural world,” Kapnek said in a statement. “The work explores nature through iconic imagery.”

Two bodies of the artist’s work are included in the collection. Kapnek is a member of the Portland-based Urban Art Network’s board of directors.

For more information, contact Christy Chaung at 541-383-7735 or cchaung@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.