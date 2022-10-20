COIC launches regional survey to gather community input on key topics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council has launched a regional survey for residents of Central Oregon, in partnership with the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

The purpose of this important regional survey is to gather input on some of the tough issues we’re grappling with in Central Oregon, as well as the values and beliefs of our community members. A prize drawing consisting of five $100 Visa gift cards will be offered to those who complete the survey.

The information collected from the survey is confidential and will help leadership and organizations in Central Oregon better serve our communities.

Central Oregonians can respond to the English or Spanish version of the survey directly through this link. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete, and covers nine different topic areas: the economy, houseless services, housing, transportation, childcare, resilience, tourism, services from your local government, and general values and beliefs. It is open for response until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 9. They encourage everyone to make a profile on OVBC’s panelist page to receive future surveys and earn cash-value points from this and future OVBC surveys, but this is not required.

COIC collaborates with city and county governments of Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to provide services related to workforce development; education; transportation; community and economic development; and natural resources. COIC also partners with businesses and nonprofit organizations in central Oregon to fulfill its mission.

OVBC is an Oregon-based nonprofit, nonpartisan team that uses representative samples to provide valid research. We share our findings with elected officials, policymakers, the public, and other researchers. Again, be assured that your name will not be connected to any of your responses in our reporting.