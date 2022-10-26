Central Electric Cooperative seeks applicants for 2023 Washington, D.C. Youth Tour program

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for its 2023 Washington, D.C. Youth Tour program. Central Electric will select two high school juniors to visit the nation’s capital for one week in June.

Participants receive an all-expense paid trip and are immersed in the nation’s history, seeing sites like Arlington National Cemetery, the Vietnam Veteran’s Wall, the Washington Monument, Mount Vernon, and the Smithsonian.

In addition to meeting with other participants their age from across the nation, students also will get to discuss current issues with members of Congress.

High school juniors interested in applying can find the application here. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. and mailed or dropped off at any Central Electric office.

To be eligible, students’ families must be CEC members. Applicants need to include information about their interests and a 500 to 1,000 word essay on the following topic: Describe your view of the major challenges facing our nation and what solutions you envision. Applicants also will be interviewed by a selection team of CEC staffers.

This is an all-expense paid trip for those students selected. The co-op will pay for transportation, lodging, meal expenses, and one checked bag.

The selected students are expected to share their trip experience with CEC’s membership at the co-op’s annual meeting in April 2024. If you have any further questions, call (541) 548-2144.