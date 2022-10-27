COCC honors Redmond leader Anthony Dorsch with classroom commemoration

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College recently celebrated Anthony Dorsch, long-time college board member, Redmond resident and educational and civic leader, with a COCC Redmond campus classroom named in his honor.

A resolution from the COCC board of directors officially designated Room 305 in Building 3 of the campus as the Anthony “Tony” Dorsch Classroom. The ceremony included Dorsch, his family, college leaders and the board of directors.

Dorsch served as a member of COCC’s board of directors for two decades, from 1997 to 2017. He taught biology and chemistry at Redmond High School, his alma mater, and also served on the Redmond City Council for two terms.

“It’s a true honor to have a classroom dedicated in my name at the Redmond campus, having represented the community on the COCC board for 20 years,” he said. “I was very proud to serve the college’s mission and want to thank everyone involved for this lovely recognition.”

Bruce Abernethy, COCC’s board chair, spoke at the event and highlighted the significant role that Dorsch played. “He utilized his science background to ask probing questions and keep us on track, and he was a champion for the college’s expansion in Redmond,” he said. “Tony provided incredible dedication and service to COCC during his 20 years on the board.”