Oregon State Parks seeks volunteers to serve on scenic bikeway, outdoor recreation committees

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Committee, to represent Tribal governments, or the interests of an historically underrepresented community.

The OORC evaluates, scores and ranks project applications seeking funding assistance from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Program.

The OORC is a nine-member committee appointed by OPRD’s Director, and represents various interests. Committee members serve a four-year term, and may be eligible to serve a second term. The OORC generally meets once a year, virtually or in Salem. Time commitment varies and includes evaluating approximately 15-20 grant applications each annual funding cycle. Interested applicants must submit a Committee Interest Form to the LWCF Program Coordinator by November 14.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Program is a competitive grant program funded by the National Park Service and administered by OPRD. Grants are awarded to local governments, federally recognized tribal governments, and eligible state agencies for land acquisition, development, and rehabilitation projects for public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.

For more information about the advisory committee or application process, contact Nohemi Enciso, LWCF Program Coordinator, at nohemi.enciso@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-480-9092.

Meanwhile, OPRD and Cycle Oregon are seeking to establish a list of candidates to serve on the State Scenic Bikeway Committee for two at-large positions.

Two at-large seats are open on the 11-member committee. Members of the committee are appointed by the OPRD director to a four-year term and are eligible for reappointment. The committee meets four times per year, three remote and one in-person, with additional field trips throughout the state to evaluate proposed and designated Scenic Bikeways. The at-large positions are volunteer appointments and authorized for travel reimbursement.

Those interested in serving must submit a Scenic Bikeway Committee Interest Form by Jan. 31, 2023. To submit an interest form, go to https://forms.gle/VPka3SfVa4EMLzHp6 or contact Clint Culpepper, at clint@cycleoregon.com or 971-235-5994.

The Scenic Bikeways Program is currently managed under a partnership agreement between Cycle Oregon and OPRD. The committee advises Cycle Oregon and OPRD on the management and designation of routes, and on the long view of strengthening the existing program and proponent groups associated with each designated Scenic Bikeway. Its members include citizen representatives, tourism organizations, local governments, and state and federal agencies involved with bicycle recreation or transportation.

The ideal candidates would have experience working with proponent groups of designated bikeways, bicycle tourism, community groups, or representing the interests of underserved groups, but being a cyclist and riding proposed routes are not requirements.