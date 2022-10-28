OHA offers tips to stay safe during Halloween events, activities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – As ghosts, ghouls and goblins young and old head out for trick-or-treating, haunted houses and spooky gatherings in the coming days, Oregon Health Authority is offering tips for staying safe from injuries and illnesses while celebrating Halloween.

COVID-19, flu prevention

Numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically since the surges of early 2022. But public health officials expect another increase in cases of COVID-19, as well as influenza and other respiratory viruses, as people head indoors to escape the cold, wet fall weather.

That’s why officials recommend everyone get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines as soon as they can. And since it does take a couple weeks for vaccines to take full effect, people planning to trick-or-treat and attend Halloween events can keep themselves healthy by wearing masks if they expect to be in crowded settings.

Use the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool to find a COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic, or to be connected to a vaccination or booster opportunity, or call 211 or text ORCOVID to 898211. If you or someone you care can’t leave home, email COVID@211info.org">ORCOVID@211info.org to be connected to a vaccination or booster opportunity. Find a flu vaccination location by visiting VaccineFinder.org or calling 211.

Food safety

After trick-or-treating, inspect all candy and treats to make sure wrapping hasn’t been tampered with — look for unusual appearance, discoloration and any tears in wrappers. When in doubt, throw it out.

Eat a snack before trick-or-treating, or bring one with you, to keep from nibbling on a treat before it’s been inspected.

Check candy and treat labels for any allergens, such as nuts, if you or your child has a food allergy.

Parents of very young children should remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies or small toys from Halloween bags.

Bobbing for apples is a popular game at Halloween parties. Make sure to thoroughly rinse apples and any other fruit being offered, under cool running water before eating to reduce the risk of foodborne bacteria, such as E. coli or salmonella.

Look for juices and ciders in boxes, bottles or cans typically found in frozen food cases, refrigerated sections or shelves at grocery stores.

Injury prevention

Wear costumes made with flame-resistant fabrics such as polyester or nylon and with bright reflective colors or reflective tape so they are visible to motorists, bicyclists and other pedestrians. Also, avoid risk of tripping by not wearing costumes that are too long or baggy and touch the ground as you walk.

Some Halloween masks can obscure vision, especially outside when it’s dark. An alternative to masks is wearing Halloween makeup, but make sure to test a small amount on your skin a couple days ahead of time to see that it doesn’t cause a rash, redness, swelling or other signs of irritation.

Young children can use a spoon to help scoop out the inside of a pumpkin or use a marker to create the pumpkin’s face, but they should leave pumpkin carving to adults or older children under adult supervision.

Use LED lights instead of candles to light up jack-o-lanterns. If you do use candles, make sure only adults are lighting them and that the pumpkins are not left unattended or near flammable materials.

For more Halloween safety ideas, visit these websites: