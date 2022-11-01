Oregon Psilocybin Services holding public hearings on proposed rules

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section within the Oregon Health Authority released a new set of proposed rules Tuesday for public review and comment.

All members of the public are invited to comment on the proposed rules during the public comment period scheduled through Nov. 21.

During this public comment period, people can provide their comments in writing and by e-mailing publichealth.rules@dhsoha.state.or.us or by participating in one of the three virtual public hearings scheduled for:

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Pacific Time) Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM (Pacific Time) Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Pacific Time)

Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation, and CART captioning services, will be provided. If you have any questions about accommodations or need any assistance to participate please contact the Oregon Psilocybin Services team at 971-341-1713, 711 TTY or OHA.Psilocybin@odhsoha.oregon.gov and every effort will be made to respond to requests received in advance. Submitting your request as early as possible is greatly appreciated.

More information about the public comment period and how to attend the public hearings can be found here:

https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/PREVENTIONWELLNESS/Pages/Psilocybin-Administrative-Rules.aspx

Background: Ballot Measure 109 (M109), also known as the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, was voted into law by Oregonians in November 2020. M109 directs the Oregon Health Authority to license and regulate psilocybin products and the provision of psilocybin services.

OHA is currently in a two-year development period, from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2022. During this time, OHA is working to build a new Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section and working with the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board and Rule Advisory Committees to establish rules for the production of psilocybin and provision of psilocybin services in the state of Oregon.

