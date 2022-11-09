Dutch Bros in Central Oregon to support Honor Flights of C.O. with Veterans Day proceeds donation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dutch Bros locations in Central Oregon will be donating proceeds from each drink sold on Friday, November 11 to Honor Flights of Central Oregon.

Honor Flights of Central Oregon is a team of volunteers dedicated to escorting Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook County WWII, Korea and Vietnam Era veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect on the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

“Honor Flights of Central OR is a very impactful part of our community,” said Josh Kimzey, operator of Dutch Bros Central Oregon. “We’re thankful for everything they do and can’t wait to partner with our customers to support their mission on Friday!”

When: Friday, November 11

Where: Dutch Bros locations in Central Oregon

1143 NE 3rd St, Bend OR 97701

2155 Hwy 20, Bend OR 97701

603 SE 3rd St, Bend OR 97702

120 SW Century Dr, Bend OR 97702

62995 N Hwy 97, Bend OR 97701

61223 S Hwy 97, Bend OR 97702

1501 SW Highland Ave, Redmond OR 97756

650 NW Jackpine Ave, Redmond OR 97756

482 E Hood Ave, Sisters OR 97759

1990 S Hwy 97, Redmond OR 97756

What: Participating Dutch Bros locations in Central Oregon will donate proceeds from each drink sold to Honor Flights of Central OR. Drinks available include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™energy drink and Nitro Cold Brew coffee.

