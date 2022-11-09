ODFW seeks applicants for Access & Habitat Program volunteer board positions

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's Access & Habitat program is accepting applications to fill one landowner representative position on the state board and several positions on regional councils.

Volunteers in these positions meet several times a year to consider funding projects that open private land to hunting access or improve wildlife habitat for game animals. Individuals with forestry or agriculture experience and an understanding of hunting and wildlife conservation are encouraged to apply. The A&H Program is funded by a $4 surcharge on hunting licenses and the sale of deer and elk raffle entries and auction tags.

Find application materials at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/lands/AH/get_involved.asp

Applications are being accepted for the following positions:

One Statewide Landowner Representative – Apply by Dec. 31 (see Statewide board application)

Applicants do not need to own land to qualify for the position. The state Board is made up of seven volunteers — three landowner representatives, three hunter representatives, and the Chair — who review and recommend wildlife habitat improvement and hunting access projects to the Commission. Statewide board members are appointed to four-year terms by the Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Eight Regional Council positions – Open until filled (see Regional Council application)

Deschutes/Klamath Regional Council

Two Landowner Representatives

Two Hunter Representatives

One Chair

Malheur Regional Council

Two Landowner Representatives

One Hunter Representative

Regional council members are appointed to four-year terms by the A&H Board.

Applicants for the regional positions should live or work in that region (see map). Duties of the position including participation in up to four public meetings each year to review A&H project proposals and conduct other council business. Contact the Regional Council Coordinator for more information.

Regional councils are also made up of seven volunteers with the same position distribution as the state Board. The regional councils are the first to review local A&H projects, provide local input and make recommendations to the Board.

Please contact Travis Schultz at (503) 947-6087 or one of the regional council contacts if you have any questions on the positions.