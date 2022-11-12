ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Nov. 11-18

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of Nov. 11-18.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

Mobilization of staging yards including on-site crushing.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing lane closures on 3rd St from Butler Market to Mervin Sampels with day and night work Monday to Friday for sidewalk, utility, drainage and signal work. Intersection work will continue at Bend River Mall and Mervin Samples. Moderate delays are expected. Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

Crews will be performing lane closures on U.S. 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Rd with day and night work Monday to Friday for traffic control, utility, paving, earthworks and clearing works. The south leg of Old Bend Redmond Intersection and Sunset Drive remain closed with rock demolition scheduled for the beginning of the week. Expect traffic to be stopped during rock demolition with notifications for nearby residents. Work will be commencing along Wood Avenue in Tumalo. Moderate delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 97 at Wickiup Jct. (La Pine) Shared Use Path

Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday for final clean up items. Expect no delays to traffic. This is the last update for this project.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

NW Forest Lane over I-84 is open. Contract work is substantially complete. Crews may be working on various cleanup and punch list items throughout the project. No lane closures or flagging anticipated this week. Expected Project Completion is mid-November.

More project information here.

I-84: Columbia River Highway Culverts

Crews will be performing work at various sites between Hood River and The Dalles, as well as between Arlington and Boardman in both the eastbound and westbound directions under shoulder closures. Single lane closures are also scheduled to be in place at sites in the Hood River and Mosier areas during the week. Travelers should expect minimal delays and use caution while traveling through the work sites. Expected completion - March 2023.

More project information here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

At MP 69, paving has been completed and traffic shifted onto the permanent alignemnt. Substantial snow fall is forecasted at the project which will limit the ability for crews to perform work. No lane closures are expected this week but the contractor will still be cleaning up staging areas adjacent to highway, as weather permits. Watch for trucks going in and out of work zone. A speed reduction to 40mph is still in place. Expected Completion December 2022.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

OR 140 at OR66 Intersection Improvements Project

Earthwork, expect minor delays.

More project information here

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12. USBR Bridge at MP 273.71: Bridge work will be done under the bridge, no delays expected. Link River Bridge at MP 275.03: Lane shift traffic control installed on Main Street, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Weekend Full Closures of the bridge will continue each weekend (except holiday weekends of Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Years) starting Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. to Monday mornings at 6 a.m. Designated detour route during full closures is via I84/US97 @ Biggs Jct./SR14. Outside of the full closure timeframes, work continues to occur on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks and under the bridge during weeknights under single lane closures controlled by flaggers. A speed reduction to 35 mph is in place across the bridge. Expect minimal delays during nighttime single lane closures and use caution when traveling through the project. Anticipated completion - Spring 2023.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

Meghan Blyth, ODOT Community Affairs Coordinator

(541)280-2716 or Meghan.Blyth@odot.oregon.gov

For current road and weather conditions visit TripCheck.com or call 511