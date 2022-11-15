Bend-La Pine Schools students, staff to celebrate College and Career Day on Friday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Friday, Bend-La Pine Schools students and staff will take part in College and Career Day, a longstanding tradition in the district to draw students' attention to available pathways after graduation.

Schools celebrate the day with a variety of fun, engaging activities including dressing up as a career professional (construction worker, veterinarian, welder, chef, etc.), donning colors from a favorite college, university or trade school and more. Many of our classrooms will also incorporate lessons that bring awareness to the wide array of colleges and careers available to students after they graduate.

“This is a great way for students of all ages to start planning for their futures. We believe our students have limitless futures. This district-wide celebration is one way our schools are encouraging students to dream, plan and invest in their futures,” said Stephen DuVal, the district's director of college & career readiness.