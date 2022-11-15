Trinity Episcopal Church K.I.D.S. Outreach grant funds extra-curricular scholarships

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In a check presentation ceremony at the Deschutes Children Foundation's East Bend Campus, members of Trinity Episcopal Church recently presented Family Access Network with a second grant for a total of $20,000 to support scholarships for extra-curricular activities for students in Bend-La Pine Schools.

FAN advocates were grateful to receive these funds, as they have noticed more families have needed help to support these activities due to the current economic strain. Access to after-school activities allows students to explore new interests and learn new skills, leading to an increase in self-esteem both in and out of the classroom.

“We are so thankful for our continued partnership with Trinity Episcopal Church. Their K.I.D.S Outreach grant helps children living in poverty experience new opportunities and create meaningful mentorships,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “The incredible support from Trinity Episcopal Church assists in FAN’s efforts to help students flourish in school and in life.”

Trinity Episcopal Church members believe in promoting collaborative work to address the needs of others. The Church has partnered with FAN for a number of years and in addition to providing scholarships for youth activities, they also serve the community through their Family Kitchen, Highway Cleanup, and Central Oregon Neighbor Love projects.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.